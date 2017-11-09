Missing student Courtney Murphy located and safe

Stony Brook University student Courtney Murphy, who has been missing since Sunday afternoon, has been found, Assistant Chief of Police Eric Olsen confirmed in a phone call.

“She was found safe,” Olsen said, asking that everyone “respect her privacy.” University Police also sent out a mass text message this afternoon to students, staff and faculty, which read in part: “This afternoon University Police Investigators were able to locate the student reported missing on November 6th.”

This official notice comes about an hour and a half after university student and Latin American Student Organization (LASO) member, Destiny Hernandez, posted about Murphy’s safety in a LASO/Ithaca College GroupMe chat. The chat is designed to help minority individuals from campus clubs and organizations promote their group events. Hernandez wrote in her message, “Courtney Murphy has been found. I do not have any details at this moment,” adding in a later message, “Her family reached out to let me know but has not given details yet.”

A LASO-hosted conference was held in the Student Activities Center last night, in relation to the then-active investigation. Representatives from the University Police Department and Counseling and Psychological Services were present, as well as Assistant Dean for Multicultural Affairs Dr. Jarvis M. Watson.

Correction: A previous version of this article mistakenly stated that Interim Associate Dean of Students Jeffrey A. Barnett was in attendance during the LASO conference. This is incorrect, and the story has been updated to show that Assistant Dean for Multicultural Affairs Dr. Jarvis M. Watson was in attendance.