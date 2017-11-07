Missing Student: Courtney Murphy, last seen on campus Sunday

University student Courtney Murphy, 21, has officially been reported missing, according to a missing college student report released by the University Police Department (UPD) on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Murphy was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:50 p.m on campus.

An active investigation is currently underway, Assistant Chief of Police Eric Olsen said.

“We searched her room, interviewed her roommates and sent dogs and helicopters,” Olsen said. The dogs and helicopters were dispatched yesterday evening and are no longer part of the search, he said. Now, UPD is turning to the public for assistance with the search.

“She is 5’ 03”, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes,” the missing student report read. “Murphy may be disoriented and may be in need of medical attention. UPD believes that she left campus and may attempt to travel to the New York City or Niverville, New York areas.”

Olsen said that for privacy purposes, he cannot comment on why the report states Murphy may be disoriented. The report also said that at this time, no foul play is suspected.

“She’s in my Business of News class,” sophomore journalism major Anna Correa said. Correa described her relationship with Murphy on the level of acquaintanceship. “Last time I saw her was Monday at a Hillel event. She was covering an article.”

If you or anyone you know has information on Murphy’s whereabouts, or her disappearance, please contact the University Police Department at (631) 632-3333 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.