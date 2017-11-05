Swimming and Diving falls to Siena for fourth straight loss

The Stony Brook women’s swimming and diving team was defeated 172-58 in its fourth meet of the season against Siena College on Saturday. This was the Seawolves’ fourth straight loss since the program returned after a five-year hiatus.

“A much better meet for us today,” head coach Janelle Atkinson said in a press release. “Mentally we were much better, and it showed in our swims. We only had seven student-athletes compete today, so we were forced to change around our lineup to maximize points and gain experience in other events.”

Stony Brook took part in 12 of 15 events at the meet, with three of its seven swimmers finishing second in their respective races.

Junior captain and Statesman assistant copy chief Tess Stepakoff took second place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.96. Behind her was freshman Arianna Rodriguez, placing third with a time of 1:09.01.

Freshmen Sara Chin and Ava DeMayo placed second and third in the 200-yard breaststroke, respectively. Chin finished with a time of 2:36.38, while DeMayo placed third with a time of 2:44.04. Chin also had another strong showing in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing second with a time of 2:21.51.

Sophomore Lexie Bakke became the third member of the team to place second with her performance in the 500-yard freestyle. Bakke placed a time of 5:59.21, and Stepakoff finished behind her in third place with a time of 6:06.08.

Despite the team’s defeat, Atkinson praised the team’s display of effort.

“I’m happy with our performance today and look forward to taking the next two weeks to focus and prepare for Saint Peter’s,” Atkinson said.

The Seawolves’ record falls to 0-4 with the loss. The team looks for its first victory of the season as they host their first meet of the season against Saint Peter’s on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the newly-renovated Pritchard Gymnasium University Pool.