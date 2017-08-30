Joe Spallina inks new five-year deal with Stony Brook

Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse head coach Joe Spallina signed a new five-year contract on Wednesday, Stony Brook Athletics announced. The new deal will keep Spallina on the sidelines at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium through the 2022 season.

“I could not be more proud and excited to be able to continue on this journey with Stony Brook Athletics,” Spallina said in a press release. “The commitment and trust from President Stanley and [Director of Athletics] Shawn Heilbron is unparalleled.”

Spallina has spent the past six seasons as the Seawolves head coach, posting a 101-20 overall record and a 33-2 against America East opponents since his arrival in 2012. In that span, he has taken home America East Coach of the Year honors four times — including the last three seasons.

Stony Brook played further into the NCAA tournament than ever before in program history, eventually losing to Maryland by one goal in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game. The Terrapins went on to win its third NCAA Championship in the last four seasons after the team was taken to the edge by the Seawolves.

Prior to his arrival at Stony Brook, he served as the head coach at Adelphi, winning a NCAA-record three consecutive Division II National Championship games. He also currently serves as the Long Island Lizards head coach in Major League Lacrosse.

The 2011 team posted a 4-11 overall record. Spallina took over coaching duties in the following season, leading the Seawolves to a 14-5 overall record and a ticket to the America East Championship game.

The team’s rapid growth under Spallina has helped elevate the program to gain recognition on the national stage. Senior attack Kylie Ohlmiller, who broke the Division I points record and finished the season with 164 points last season, made it onto the cover of US Lacrosse Magazine this past February.

The university is set to host the 2018 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Final Four at LaValle Stadium this upcoming May. Spallina is ready to lead his team to its first NCAA Championship, and by the look of his new contract, Stony Brook Athletics believes he can take the program to the promised land.