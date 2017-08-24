Three former Seawolves selected in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Draft

Three former Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse players were drafted by teams in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League (WPLL) in the league’s inaugural draft on Wednesday. The five-team association will begin play the summer of 2018.

Midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke was selected by the Baltimore Brave, defender Jessica Volpe was selected by the Upstate Pride, and midfielder Kristin Yevoli was selected by the New York Fight. All three athletes graduated in May 2017 in the midst of helping the Seawolves go 20-2 to reach the NCAA quarterfinals, completing the most successful season in program history.

Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Joe Spallina called his former players “legends” in a tweet on Wednesday.

Van Dyke scored 53 goals in 2017, also receiving a Tewaaraton Award nomination and an Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association third-team All-American nod. Her 197 goals are the second most in program history, sandwiched between redshirt-senior attacker Courtney Murphy (246) and senior attacker Kylie Ohlmiller (164), Van Dyke’s partners on offense throughout her collegiate career. She is also third in program history with 268 points – behind Murphy and Ohlmiller – fourth in draw controls and ninth in caused turnovers.

Yevoli is similarly found all over the Seawolves’ record book. A reliable and consistent presence at midfield through all four years of her tenure, the Massapequa native played in the second-most games in program history (82). She finished her career with the fifth-most ground balls (128), sixth-most draw controls (121) and sixth-most caused turnovers (71).

A key contributor to a consistently top-ranked defense, Volpe started in 40 of the 43 games her junior and senior years. For her defensive contributions, she received two second team All-America East honors and was selected for the IWLCA Senior All-Star Game alongside Van Dyke and Yevoli. Volpe signed on with the Philadelphia Force of the United Women’s Lacrosse League (UWLX) in May, alongside fellow former Seawolves defender Alyssa Guido.

Van Dyke and Yevoli also played in the UWLX this summer, for the Long Island Sound.

UMBC junior attacker Sara Moeller tweeted at Van Dyke on Wednesday, congratulating her for “reppin baltimore now.” Van Dyke responded by writing, “I am, but im #strongisland forever.”