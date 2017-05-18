Women’s Lacrosse players awarded All-American honors

A slate of Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse players were awarded All-American honors by two different award-granting bodies on Wednesday. The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) named four Stony Brook players to their Division I All-American teams. Inside Lacrosse named five Stony Brook players to their Division I Media All-American teams in the inaugural edition of the magazine’s awards.

Junior attacker Kylie Ohlmiller and redshirt junior defender Brooke Gubitosi were selected for the first team by both organizations. Freshman attacker Taryn Ohlmiller and senior midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke received third team honors from the IWLCA and honorable mention honors from Inside Lacrosse. Senior defender Jessica Volpe also received honorable mention from Inside Lacrosse.

“I could not be more proud of these four individuals,” head coach Joe Spallina said of the IWLCA awards in a Stony Brook Athletics press release on Wednesday. “Being honored as an All-American is the highest form of honor in our sport.”

Kylie Ohlmiller has led Stony Brook into its first NCAA Quarterfinal appearance and a 20-1 season in large part because of her 157 points, an NCAA Division I single-season record. She has been named one of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, which is given each year to the best men’s and women’s lacrosse player in the NCAA. The junior is also the first player in Division I history with 70 goals and 70 assists in a single season, and her 82 assists are one shy of the all-time Division I single-season record held by Hannah Nielson of Northwestern (2009).

Her sister, Taryn, is seventh in the nation in points with 98, and first among freshmen. She was named to the first-team all-conference and awarded America East Rookie of the Week six times this season, recently receiving America East Rookie of the Year.

Gubitosi, who earned first-team honors from both bodies, set the program record for caused turnovers in a single season with 53, which makes her third in the nation. She has led a Stony Brook defense that has only allowed seven goals per game, less than any team in the country.

Van Dyke is no stranger to accolades. In April, the senior was drafted by the United Women’s Lacrosse League’s Long Island Sound and was named one of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award before it got narrowed down to the five finalists. The senior has 51 goals, 53 draw controls and 34 ground balls on the season.

Volpe, who was selected as an honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse, was named to the second-team all-conference in the America East. Her play has helped Stony Brook’s defense keep opponents from scoring more than seven goals in two-thirds of the team’s games so far this season.

The Ohlmiller sisters, Gubitosi and Van Dyke were also named to the IWLCA’s mid-Atlantic region first team. Sophomore goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero and sophomore defender Mackenzie Burns were named to the mid-Atlantic region second team.

Tesoriero, who has played every minute of every game for the Seawolves this season, has allowed a nation-leading seven goals per game. Burns has started in 20 of 21 games this season.

Stony Brook travels to College Park, Maryland on Saturday to face off against the top-seeded University of Maryland. The winner of the game will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts to play in the Final Four and compete for the NCAA Championship.