Nassau band All Out! Spreads their music across Long Island

If you feel like you’re listening to the same songs in your music library again and again, the local band All Out! may have the fresh music needed to spice up your mix.

All Out! is a Nassau County-based heavy pop punk band consisting of five members: Luke Varisco on lead vocals, Phil Montalbano on bass and vocals, Andrew Ojeda on rhythm guitar, Andrew Lachs on lead guitar and Tim Snow on drums.

“We formed this band in the summer of July 2014 when I met my best friend, songwriter and bandmate Andrew Ojeda,” Varisco said in an email. “We hit it off and started writing like crazy, breaking song’s backs, rewriting melodies and rewriting lyrics.”

While their music falls under the heavy pop punk genre, they are branching out into new sounds including hip-hop, metal and emo.

All Out! released its debut self-titled EP in November 2016, which is available on their website. Songs from the EP include “Strive On” and “We Refuse to Sink.” Although they have released music, they have yet to be signed to a record label.

“We are not signed to a record label but hope that one day we get picked up or hoping that a label has an interest in us,” Varisco said. “We have a lot to offer and are dedicated to our craft.”

This up-and-coming band has yet to collaborate with other artists, but its members wish to work with people in the future, like the Long Island rock group Table Talk and the progressive death/doom metal band In Loving Memory.

All Out! has performed in numerous venues around Long Island since last year including Amityville Music Hall and Evolution Sound Stage in West Babylon. Most recently, the band played at 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue with pop punk groups Carousel King, Abandoned by Bears and Bad Case.

Like most musicians, these five members have many artists that they look up to. Varisco said their influences include “Bach, Beethoven, Sabbath, Megadeth, Iron Maiden, Green Day, Blink 182, Rage Against The Machine, Sonic Youth, The Cure and so so many others.”

Although the band released its EP just months ago, All Out! is already writing new music and trying to get its next single ready for its fans. The five musicians are now making an effort to perform weekend runs and mini tours around the community when they receive the opportunities.

“We’re very proud of [our debut EP] and how well it’s done locally but we’re gearing up for future releases and truly believe this will reach on a national level with mini runs, short tours and most importantly marketing,” Varisco said. “Nothing in stone yet but we’re focusing more on writing at the moment. Trying to have a single by the end of the summer.”

All Out!’s music is available for purchase on their website for those who enjoy a heavy pop punk sound in their playlist.