Sushi Night immerses students in a campus food favorite

On Friday, April 14, the Culinary Club and Health and Nutrition Club combined their loves of food to engage Stony Brook students in a fun-filled Sushi Night.

Sushi Night was complete with a friendly competition in which club members served as judges, catered sushi, trivia questions and a video that taught students how to make sushi.

During the sushi competition, teams of students created their own unique rolls in 10 minutes using rice, seaweed, fish and different kinds of candies. It was clear that sushi is difficult to make because students were struggling to form their rolls.

“We prepared platters of rice and all of the usual stuff,” Humira Ferdush, a junior biology major and a member of the Culinary Club, said. “The contest will have each table prepare a sushi roll, but with a twist. This year we decided to go with candy. It’s going to be a little strange.”

The Culinary and Health and Nutrition Clubs joined forces to combine an interest in food with a nutritional background.

“We basically asked [the Culinary Club] if we could collaborate because we know they’re interested in food and we’re also interested in spreading nutritional awareness to that,” Seelia Chung, a junior health science major and a member of the Health and Nutrition Club, said.

The hosts for the night were President of the Health and Nutrition Club Leon Yang, a junior biochemistry major, and President of the Culinary Club Samiha Hussain, a junior biology major.

“The clubs actually tried to make it fun and entertaining,” Biviana Coyomani, a junior psychology and sociology major, said. “The competition was my favorite part because of how you had to get creative with the candies and ours was pretty good. I thought we should have won.”

At the end of the event, platters of catered sushi were distributed among the capped group of 72 people.

“My favorite part of the event was learning how to make my own sushi roll,” Bora Fejzo, a freshman health science major, said. “This was my first time [making sushi], so I was really excited. The California roll and eel avocado rolls are my favorite.”

Sushi Night brought awareness to Asian culture, fittingly so since May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. It was also created because of its popularity from previous events.

“We usually try to do one big event every semester and since the month of May is Asian Heritage Month, we decided to do an event around that,” Ferdush said. “We decided to do Sushi Night because it was all about the food. This is an annual event. I joined when I was a freshman so this is the third sushi night for me. It’s pretty fun.”

More events can be expected before the semester ends from the Health and Nutrition Club. There will be a Taco Tuesday event before students leave for summer vacation on April 25 at 7 p.m. in SAC 304.