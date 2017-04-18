Van Dyke drafted to women’s professional league

Overshadowed by record-setting seasons from Courtney Murphy in 2016 and Kylie Ohlmiller this year, senior midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke has quietly put together one of the most prolific tenures in Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse history.

Now, as her final year approaches a close, her four years of hard work have been acknowledged by the Long Island Sound, who selected Van Dyke in the United Women’s Lacrosse League (UWXL) Draft on Monday.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m excited for it,” Van Dyke said. “However, I’m looking forward finishing out the season here, hopefully with a national championship.”

Her hope is not an unreasonable one. Stony Brook, ranked third in the Inside Lacrosse Poll and fourth in the IWLCA Coaches Poll, is setting itself up for a deep run in the NCAA tournament in large part due to Van Dyke’s 31 goals, 14 assists, 44 points and 29 draw controls, all of which rank third best on the team.

Van Dyke’s name litters Stony Brook’s record book. Her 175 career goals are second in program history, behind Murphy’s 232. Her 242 career points put her at fourth in the program, while her 67 career assists and 154 career draw controls are sixth.

The UWLX is the first professional women’s lacrosse league in the United States. The upcoming season, set to kick-off on May 27th, is the league’s second season.

The Long Island Sound is the defending champion of the four-team league. In March, the team announced the hiring of a new general manager, Northport High School women’s lacrosse coach Carol Rainson-Rose. Rainson-Rose coached Van Dyke in high school and on a club team for potential college recruits, the Long Island Elite Yellow Jackets.

Three former Seawolves were selected in the inaugural draft last April. Midfielder Demmianne Cook, who graduated in 2013, was selected by the Philadelphia Force, while goalkeeper Frankie Caridi, class of 2014, and defender Alyssa Fleming ’16 were selected by the Baltimore Ride.

Van Dyke and her compatriots will next take the field against UMBC in Baltimore on Saturday.