Men and Women’s Tennis go 3-1 in weekend matches

The Stony Brook Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams both had a slate of games on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. The men hosted UConn on Friday and traveled to Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, while the women hosted Queens College on Friday and LIU Brooklyn on Saturday. The Seawolves won three of the four matches in a successful weekend.

Men’s Tennis:

The men cruised to their victory against UConn, winning all but two matches. This was the final home match of the season before the Missouri Valley Championships (MVC) and fittingly, the seniors shined the brightest in their last hoorah. Seniors Tyler Hoffman, Hari Rohan and Raphael Termat all secured victories in their singles matches, as well as their respective doubles matches.

Sophomore Rodrigo Hadlich won his match after going into overtime in both sets. Freshman Finn Kemper was the lone singles loss against UConn, falling in straight sets. The doubles team comprised of Termat and sophomore Samuel Taieb lost to the Huskies as well.

Saturday’s matchup was more competitive than Friday’s. Hadlich was the hero, winning the final singles match of the day to secure the victory. Down 5-4 in the final set against Knights freshman Adam Chan, the sophomore was able to break his serve to tie the set at five. He would go on to win the match 6-5 and won the day for his team by a final 4-3, but the Seawolves were able to pull away late and clinch the victory.

Players were on and off their game Saturday, as Hoffman was able to win in doubles play, yet lost in straight sets during his singles bout. Rohan and Kemper fell in doubles, but flourished in singles play, with Rohan winning matches in straight sets and Kemper earning a come-from-behind singles win.

Women’s Tennis:

The women’s team was able to take down Queens College on Senior Day Friday afternoon. It was a similar scene to the men’s home game, as the women were dominant, winning almost all of their matches and taking down the Knights by a final score of 6-1.

The duo of juniors Elizabeth Tsvetkov and Yana Nikolaeva won its doubles match. Sophomore Ester Chikvashvili and senior Nadia Smergut’s team also won their doubles match. All the women’s matches were won in straight sets, except for Chikvashvili. She would end up losing in three sets.

A similar start to the day on Saturday did not end with the same result. The Seawolves lost the match against the Blackbirds, 4-3.

The doubles went the same way they did the day prior, as Tsvetkov and Nikolaeva and Chikvashvili and Smergut won their doubles matches. Singles play is what hindered Stony Brook, as only two players were able to win their singles matches. Sophomore Ana Rodriguez and freshman Amanda Foo won their singles matches, while Tsvetkov, Nikolaeva, Chikvashvili and Smergut all lost their singles matches.

The men’s and women’s teams will travel to Hofstra on Tuesday, April 18 at 3 p.m.. Both teams will then hit the road to Normal, Illinois for the MVC Championships, from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.