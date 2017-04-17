Men’s lacrosse in playoff contention with win over Vermont

In a game where scoring came in batches, Stony Brook Men’s Lacrosse downed last year’s America East Conference champion, Vermont, on Saturday afternoon, 10-9.

The Seawolves improved to 2-2 in conference play and are now fourth of seven in the America East. Four America East teams advance to the conference playoffs. Stony Brook will close out the season with two games against conference opponents UMass Lowell and Binghamton as the team vies to secure its playoff position.

Freshman attackman Tom Haun and senior midfielder Alex Corpolongo led the way for Stony Brook in offense. Haun scored twice and recorded four assists, while Corpolongo netted four goals. But in a close game, it was the Seawolves’ defense that gave the team an edge.

The Seawolves held the Catamounts scoreless for a 29-minute stretch that spanned from late in the first quarter until 4:55 remained in the third.

After going down one to start the game, Stony Brook scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead in the first. Later in the quarter, Vermont answered with back-to-back goals via sophomore attackman Dawes Milchling and sophomore midfielder Braiden Davis to tie the game at three.

Stony Brook then went on their second 3-0 run of the first half, with Corpolongo and Haun both finding the back of the net. Meanwhile, the Seawolves defense shut out the Catamounts for nearly two full periods.

Corpolongo would score again in the third, extending the lead to 7-3. Milchling scored shortly after, ending Vermont’s scoring drought and cutting Stony Brook’s lead to 7-4. Corpolongo and freshman midfielder Wayne White scored the game’s next two goals, extending the lead to 9-4, the Seawolves’ largest of the game.

Vermont responded by scoring five of the game’s final six goals. After cutting the Seawolves’ lead to 10-9 with two minutes remaining in the fourth, the Catamounts were inches from tying the game, striking the post twice during the final minute of regulation.

But they could not bury the game-tying goal.

Stony Brook freshman goalkeeper Michael Bollinger made a few difficult saves during the final few minutes and was a key factor in preventing Vermont from completing their comeback. He earned the win, recording 12 saves on 21 Catamount shots on goal.

Other Seawolves who tallied goals include senior attackman Ryan Bitzer, with two, and junior attackman Jake Sheets, who netted one. Assists were recorded by Haun, Bitzer, senior midfielder Jeff Reh and freshman midfielder Harrison Matsuoka.

The Seawolves’ next game will be on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. when they will face UMass Lowell on the road.