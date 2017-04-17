Men’s and Women’s Track and Field place 4th and 5th in weekend meet

The Stony Brook track and field teams traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey this weekend to compete in the Metropolitan Outdoor Championships at Rutgers University. The men’s squad placed fourth out of 12, while the women’s squad placed fifth.

Competing against athletes from New York City-area schools, each team had only one first place finisher. For the women, junior Kaylyn Gordon beat out 20 competitors on her final of six tries, leaping 12.27 meters in the triple jump.

Gordon also helped the Seawolves to a fourth-place finish in the 4×100 relay, alongside sophomores Chinque Thompson, Nikki Fogarty and Sarah Militano. Their time was 47.68, less than a second behind Rutgers’ first place relay team.

Additionally, Thompson, Militano and Gordon finished fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 100-meter finals.

Three Stony Brook women – all freshmen – competed in the heptathlon. Alyssa Oviasogie was the top finisher for the Seawolves, finishing in fourth place with 3856 points. The event includes the 100-meter hurdle, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter dash. Cameryn Miller finished in sixth with 3700 points and Paige Clarke finished seventh with 3569.

For the men, freshman Kyle Kelly outraced 27 runners in the 1500-meter dash with a time of 3:56.37, and freshman Vann Moffett finished fifth in the event, less than five seconds behind his teammate.

Sophomore Shane Harris placed second in two events, the 100- and 200-meter dashes, with times of 11.04 and 22.40 seconds, respectively. He also competed in the 4×100 relay, helping the Seawolves to a third-place finish with a time of 42.43 seconds. Fellow relay squad-mate, sophomore Wayne Williams, finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.84 seconds.

A pair of freshmen on the men’s team, Spencer Payton and Christopher Quilla, ran and leaped to top-five finishes in the 400-meter hurdles. Payton finished in third with a time of 55.99 seconds and Quilla finished in fourth, two-tenths of a second behind his teammate.

For the throwers, sophomore Rachel Hatcher threw 42.39 meters in the hammer toss, good for third out of 12 competitors. On the men’s side, sophomore Joseph Stanco finished third out of 14 in shot put with a 14.13-meter toss. He also finished seventh in hammer toss and fouled out on three attempts in discus.

The meet was dominated by its host, Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights’ men’s and women’s teams placed first in their respective competitions.

Elsewhere, a small contingent of the Stony Brook team traveled to central Pennsylvania to compete in the Bison Classic at Bucknell University on Friday and Saturday. The top finisher for the men, sophomore Kevin Vinolas, finished third in the 3000-meter race, finishing at 8:36.33 seconds.

In the women’s 3000-meter race, Stony Brook sophomore Alexandria Ortega finished with a third-place time of 9:57.31 seconds and junior Talia Guevara finished with a fourth-place time of 10:08.16 seconds.

The next meet for the Seawolves is the Wolfie Invitational, this Saturday at 10 a.m. here at Stony Brook.