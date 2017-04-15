Women’s Lacrosse takes down Vermont for 8th straight win

When Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse rolls into town, opposing goalies can almost always expect a rough day. Friday afternoon’s match in Burlington, Vermont was no exception, as Stony Brook poured on 20 goals, including six goals by junior attacker Kylie Ohlmiller and a literal net-breaking goal from junior midfielder Samantha DiSalvo.

In the fourth minute of the second half, the game had to be delayed as a shot from DiSalvo tore through the University of Vermont net at Virtue Field. It was just one of the 32 shots on goal the Seawolves launched at Vermont goalies on Friday.

In their fourth 20-goal game of the season, the No. 4 Seawolves improved their America East record to 4-0, while Vermont (1-13 overall) fell to 0-4 in conference play. The 20-6 victory was Stony Brook’s eighth straight, putting their season record at 13-1.

The domination of the Catamounts was orchestrated, as most Stony Brook wins are, by Ohlmiller. Six goals and five assists put her at 103 points this year, the first player in the NCAA to reach triple digits this season. That includes all players in Division I, II and III – men and women.

The next closest in Division I women’s lacrosse is Lindsey Zeltwanger, a junior midfielder for Mercer College, who has 79 points through 13 games. The amount of points between Ohlmiller in first and Zeltwanger at second is the same as the difference between Zeltwanger and 29th place.

If Ohlmiller continues at her pace of 7.36 points per game, she will break the all-time women’s record for points in a season in her 21st game – the second round of the NCAA playoffs, if the Seawolves make it that far. The current record is held by all-time great Jen Adams, who scored 148 points in 22 games in 2001.

Chris Marshall, a host on LAX Sports Network, called Ohlmiller “the best player in the world” before Friday’s game. Her performance Friday certainly helped her case, even though the Catamounts have just one win this season and were never expected to provide a competitive matchup for the nationally ranked Seawolves.

Ohlmiller’s first goal came just 19 seconds into play. She also scored or assisted on seven straight Seawolves goals at the end of the first half and the first five minutes of the second.

Senior midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke added four points and an assist. Freshman attacker Taryn Ohlmiller and freshman midfielder Ally Kennedy added two goals apiece.

On top of the property damage her second-half shot caused, DiSalvo continued her mid-season goal surge after going scoreless for four games. The dry spell ended against Binghamton last Saturday with a hat trick, continued at Johns Hopkins with four goals and was followed up with a well-rounded performance on both sides of the ball in Burlington.

The Lynbrook, New York native had four points, six draw controls and three ground balls in addition to causing three turnovers. Her first goal of the game was her 20th goal of the season, tying her total from last season and making her the fifth player on the team to net 20 this season.

Nine players scored for the Seawolves in the win, including senior attacker Samantha Jaffe who took advantage of her limited playing time by scoring her first goal of the season with two minutes to go. Junior attacker Emma Schait added a goal on a free position in the second half.

Next Saturday, Stony Brook travels to Baltimore to face UMBC (10-4 overall, 3-1 conference). The game will begin at 11 a.m.