Men’s Basketball player, Alonzo Campbell, leaves program

Stony Brook Men’s Basketball center Alonzo Campbell, a redshirt freshman from Columbus, Ohio, is leaving the program, Verbalcommits.com reported on Friday.

“I can confirm he has been granted his release to transfer and is no longer with the program,” Rachel Perrault, associate director of athletic communications at Stony Brook, said. She added that she “had no further details.”

The seven-footer averaged 3.1 points and 0.7 rebounds in 13 games for Stony Brook in the 2016-17 season, after being redshirted for the 2015-16 season.

Campbell has not responded to a request for comment.