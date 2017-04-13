Jaron Cornish, DII point guard, transfers to Stony Brook

Stony Brook Men’s Basketball head coach Jeff Boals and Stony Brook Athletics announced the acquisition of junior college point guard Jaron Cornish via transfer Thursday afternoon.

“We are very excited to add Jaron to our basketball family,” Boals said in a statement to Athletics. “He is a great addition to our team and the Stony Brook community. He will add great depth to our guard spot after graduating three starters from this year’s team.”

Cornish has spent his last two years playing at Broward College, a junior college in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During the 2016-2017 season, he averaged 18.4 points per game and 4.5 assists per game. He also shot 46 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from three point range.

Cornish ranked in the top 50 in points, points per game, steals and free throws made while playing in his state’s junior college, or JUCO, program. The guard also had 11 20-point performances throughout the season.

He reached a career best with 37 points and eight assists in the championship game of the Southern Conference Tournament to bring the title to Broward this past season.

During his three-year career at Champagnat Catholic High School in Miami, Florida, he led his team to the Florida High School Athletic Association regional title games three years in a row, from 2013-2015.

Stony Brook has also made an offer to high school point guard Amauri Hardy, according to his ESPN.com recruitment profile. If Hardy commits to the Seawolves, he will be the highest-rated recruit on ESPN to sign in school history behind Jameel Warney. Even with those two possible commits, Stony Brook has plenty of point depth on their roster.

Cornish joins Michael Almonacy as well as incoming freshmen Corry Long and Jordan McKenzie as the only point guards currently on the Seawolves roster.