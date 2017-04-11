Ohlmiller breaks Women’s Lacrosse record for assists

Kylie Ohlmiller flipped a quick pass behind her back and over her right shoulder — customary flair for the junior attacker — to find junior midfielder Samantha DiSalvo cutting to the net for a goal. The ESPNU national broadcast gawked at Ohlmiller’s 136th career assist, which broke the Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse program record and gave the Seawolves a 5-1 first-half lead.

From there, No. 4 Stony Brook rolled with ease, beating Johns Hopkins 16-6 at Homewood Field in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon. The Seawolves have a seven-game winning streak since March 13 and have a 12-1 overall record.

Ohlmiller had four goals and five assists in the game, bringing her nation-leading point total to 92. Her younger sister, freshman attacker Taryn Ohlmiller, also had four goals and five assists, as the siblings dominated on offense once again. The nine points for Taryn were a career high.

The Seawolves offense seemed to be the product of impressive passing; The team had 12 assists and only five turnovers. Stony Brook found success on off-ball cuts to the net, especially DiSalvo, who scored three straight tallies on such plays in the opening half, set up by Taryn, Kylie and Kylie respectively. The last of the hat trick moved Kylie Ohlmiller past 2007 graduate Carlee Buck for first place on the all-time Stony Brook assist leaderboard.

Senior midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke hit the corner with one long-distance shot just before halftime, then buried her second and third goals of the contest just 12 seconds apart, with Taryn Ohlmiller assisting on each.

Stony Brook used two separate runs — a 5-0 stretch in the first half and a 6-0 stretch in the second half — to cement an advantage.

On defense, the Seawolves zone formation slowed down the home team, with Johns Hopkins putting up its second lowest goal output of the season. Redshirt junior defender Brooke Gubitosi recovered four ground balls while sophomore goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero had six saves.

Stony Brook has three more scheduled games on its current road trip, the next of which is this Friday at 4 p.m. against Vermont. In last season’s meeting with the Catamounts, the Seawolves won, 19-8.