Beauty Con 2017 shows students how to pamper themselves

Who said beauty has to be difficult or expensive? Beauty Con 2017, held at the HDV and GLS Center on April 6, proved that taking care of yourself can be easy, fun and inexpensive. The event, which was hosted by resident assistants from Roosevelt and H Quad and Tubman and Chavez Halls, boasted six tables of do-it-yourself beauty products such as face masks, body butter, detox water and hair masks. Each attendee received a small mason jar so they could try out a recipe and bring it home.

This is not the first time this event has taken place. One of the founders Ramsha Perwez, a senior applied math and statistics and biology major and RA in Wagner College, said that last year, she had initially planned to bring this program to Wagner College only. “But then, my RHD said, ‘No, why don’t you make it bigger?’” Perwez said. The event then became a collaboration between Roosevelt Quad RAs.

Beauty Con 2016 was such a hit that the organizers decided to expand it this year by doubling the budget and asking groups like Students Helping Honduras and the Pipettes to participate as well. Students Helping Honduras had a table for donations and cupcake decorating, and the Pipettes performed some a capella selections at the event.

“It’s twice as big, so we put more together, and we’re hoping for twice the amount of people,” Perwez said during the first hour of the event.

And the event came at a great time for Seawolves, too. When tests and projects are starting to pile up, sometimes you just need to pamper yourself.

“I feel like I needed it,” Kelly Smith, a junior Africana studies major, said. “It’s that point in the semester where you’re starting to get stressed and need to relax.”

Smith made a coffee and cocoa face mask, which consisted entirely of edible materials that most people already have in their kitchens.

“I think we should come up with recipes where we can go in the kitchen and put what you made on your face,” Misha Mehta, a senior pharmacology major, said.

Mehta, an RA in Wagner College, ran a table with two different types of face masks, one with yogurt and honey and another with aloe.

“It’s easy. We want it to be easy,” she said.

And where did they find these easy, do-it-yourself recipes?

“Google is your best friend,” Lindsay DeFilippis, a junior linguistics major and RA in Chavez Hall, said. “We tried to look for unique recipes, and something for every skin type.”

That means it is just as easy for anyone who could not make Beauty Con 2017 to pamper themselves at home by simply surfing the web. Your mental and physical health are just as important as your grades, so gather your friends and some basic kitchen ingredients and treat yourselves.