Baseball scores 13 runs in victory over Iona

Each member of Stony Brook Baseball’s starting lineup had a base-hit before the end of the fourth inning in Wednesday’s game against Iona. The Seawolves notched 17 combined hits, a season-high, en route to winning the contest, 13-2. Stony Brook won its third straight game and improves its overall record to 11-14.

“We didn’t give away at bats, we played error-free baseball, and we ran the bases well,” head coach Matt Senk said of his team’s performance. “We played the game despite the score and that is what we look for in mid-week games, once we pull away from the other team.”

Senior centerfielder Toby Handley had three hits and three RBIs to lead the charge for the Seawolves. After his team scored two runs in the first inning, he hit a triple off the right field wall to drive in the Seawolves’ first of five runs in the second inning. Handley has improved his numbers across the board this season.

“I definitely feel much better than I did last year,” Handley said. “I feel strong and faster and that comes with my off season workout … I feel great.”

Senior first baseman Casey Baker added two hits and two RBIs in the win as well. Baker has three consecutive two-hit games and boasts a .337 batting average. Junior third baseman Bobby Honeyman reached base five times, including three hits, to raise his batting average to .300. The Seawolves continued to pile on run support throughout the game. But it was not needed; Stony Brook’s pitching held Iona to just two runs.

Junior starting pitcher Kevin Kernan was relieved after three innings, despite having a no-hitter intact. He struck out one batter and walked three prior to being removed. But Senk made it clear that he removed him in order to provide more reps for pitchers who had not seen the mound in a while, including freshman relief pitcher Brandon Bonanno.

“Brandon has really good stuff,” Senk said. “He just needs to get in this setting as much as possible. I was really happy with his out, particularly the first two innings.”

Bonnano emerged from the bullpen at the start of the fourth inning and tossed three innings of one-run baseball, striking out two batters. Redshirt freshman relief pitcher Aaron Glickstein, who Senk calls “one of the hardest working guys on the team,” threw his first scoreless inning of relief as a Seawolf.

Stony Brook will head up to Sacred Heart to play one game on Friday, then head back down to Joe Nathan Field for the weekend to complete the final three games of the four-game series. Friday’s game at Sacred Heart begins at 3:30 p.m..