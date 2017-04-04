Wingate, women’s basketball top scorer, to transfer

Stony Brook Women’s Basketball sophomore guard Davion Wingate is leaving Stony Brook to pursue the rest of her college career at another school.

“We can confirm that Davion Wingate is planning to transfer,” Stony Brook Athletics said via email.

All America East Conference teams, Manhattan College, Hofstra, Wagner, Syracuse, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Central Connecticut State, Georgia Southern and Iona have been prohibited from recruiting the 5’6” shooting guard, A.J. Schaufler, Stony Brook’s coordinator of eligibility and recruiting, said in an email.

This past season, Wingate was tied with senior Kori Bayne-Walker as the Seawolves’ leading scorer, averaging 11.8 points per game.

In her two years as a Seawolf, Wingate played in all 62 games, starting in 36 of those games.

Wingate is known as an apt offensive rebounder. After recording a mere six offensive boards in her freshman year, Wingate came out and recorded a career high 36 offensive rebounds during the 2016-17 campaign — good for fourth best on the team.

Wingate scored a career-high 25 points in a game against Florida A&M on Dec. 20. Her previous career high of 19 points came in a comeback win against Binghamton during her freshman season.