Women’s Lax reaches new heights, attaining No. 4 in all national polls

The accolades roll in for Stony Brook Women’s Lacrosse as the best season in program history continues into April. For the first time ever, the team was ranked No. 4 in the IWLCA coaches poll, the Cascade/Inside Lacrosse poll and the Nike/US Lacrosse poll.

The rankings, released Monday, came as juniors Kylie Ohlmiller, an attacker, and Brooke Gubitosi, a defender, earned America East Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively. This is the sixth time this season Ohlmiller earned the honor and the second time for Gubitosi.

On Friday, Stony Brook defeated the previous No. 4 Colorado team 10-6, giving the Buffaloes their first loss of the season and leaving No. 1 Maryland as the only undefeated team in the nation. Colorado averaged 15.82 goals per game before their visit to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium and were held to the low scoring total in part due to three ground balls and three caused turnovers from Gubitosi.

The Northport native ended Sunday afternoon’s game against Albany with an identical stat sheet, as the Seawolves secured their sixth win in a row in an 18-11 victor. Ohlmiller, who leads the nation in points, split six goals and four assists evenly across the weekend’s two games.

Sunday night, after securing their tenth win of the season, Ohlmiller and her sister, freshman phenom Taryn Ohlmiller, appeared on News 12 Long Island’s Varsity Sports Rush. Kevin Maher, host of the weekly local sports recap show, discussed national championship ambitions and having a highlight on SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship show, with the Islip natives.

Kylie and Taryn Ohlmiller are No. 1 and No. 2 in points for Stony Brook, respectively. This week was the first time since February that Taryn Ohlmiller, a contender for national Rookie of the Year, has not received Rookie of the Week honors from America East.

The younger Ohlmiller, who won the honor all four weeks in March, and freshman midfielder Ally Kennedy, who won it twice in February, have dominated the award, ceding it to other freshmen in the conference only twice so far this season. Among freshmen, Ohlmiller is fourth in points.

The Seawolves play next on Saturday at home against America East rival Binghamton at 2 p.m..