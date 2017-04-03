Rahrich, Rivera power Softball to double-header sweep of Albany

The Stony Brook softball team hit the road to take on Albany in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. The Seawolves opened up America East conference play by winning both of their games against the Great Danes.

Game 1: Stony Brook 5, Albany 2

Sophomore catcher Irene Rivera led the way for Stony Brook, going 1-for-2 with four runs batted in. Her one hit of the day came in the third inning, when she blasted a three-run home run over the left-field fence, pushing the score to 4-0 through three innings of play.

Freshman pitcher Melissa Rahrich pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits, while also recording three strikeouts. She hit a single into center in the top of the seventh to drive in the final run for the Seawolves, as they went on to win the game 5-2.

Game 2: Stony Brook 7, Albany 5

Stony Brook were able to battle back from a 4-1 deficit after two innings of play. The team was able to put up six runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings, thanks to RBIs from Rahrich, Rivera and freshman infielder Riley Craig. Each of the players brought in two runs from their hits.

Rahrich shined once again in this game, but that came from her hitting. She went 3-for-4 in the second game, along with scoring three runs to add to her two RBIs.

The bullpen did a nice job holding the Great Danes back, as junior pitchers Caroline Seeberg and Maddy Neales pitched a combined five innings. In that span, they only gave up six hits and one run.

The Seawolves are off until Wednesday, when they hit the road again to take on LIU Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m..