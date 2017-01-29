Poor shooting plagues Women’s Basketball in 53-43 loss to Vermont

With four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Stony Brook Women’s Basketball team found itself on the brink of ending its three-game losing streak. With its game against Vermont being the final game of the first half of conference play, the team did not want to go out with a loss.

The team looked like it was going to jump back into the win column, fighting an early Vermont lead to to make it a one-point 43-42 deficit. However, more woes continued for the team as the Catamounts went on a 10-1 run in the final four minutes of play to down the Seawolves 53-43 Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gymnasium in Vermont.

Senior forward Elizabeth Manner was the only bright spot on Stony Brook. She put up a team-high 14 points on five-of-eight shooting, with 10 of her points coming in the second half. She was the only player to score in double figures for the team, as the team shot a poor 25.9 percent from the field. She was also very efficient in scoring, with 10 of her points coming from the paint with layups, post play and put-backs off offensive rebounds.

After trailing four points after three quarters of play, the Seawolves held the Catamounts to only six points in six minutes of play, while putting up nine points for themselves. At that point the momentum swing, along with the dwindling 43-42 lead Vermont was clinging to, made it appear that Stony Brook was going to take over.

After some sloppy play with both teams missing easy layups, Vermont scored two layups to push the lead to five points. Sophomore guard Candice Wright found herself alone in the paint, while freshman forward Hanna Crymble scored on the fast break.

Manner was fouled on a layup and was only able to make one of her free throws after the Catamounts scored two from the charity stripe. It was the only point the Seawolves could muster in those final moments, as they continued to foul the Catamounts. Vermont converted four of six shots from the free throw line, while Stony Brook couldn’t make shots to bring the game closer.

With Vermont opening the game on a 6-0 run, Stony Brook knew it could not fall behind quickly. A quick layup and free throw from senior guard Kori Bayne-Walker, who had nine points on the day, opened the scoring for the team.

However, every time Stony Brook would cut the lead to below three points or tie the game, Vermont always had an answer. Early in the second quarter, after the team tied the game at 14, Vermont went on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 22-14.

The Catamounts had three players in double figures, while Manner was the lone double-digit scorer for the Seawolves. They now fall to 14-18 all-time against the Catamounts.

After wrapping up the first half of conference play going 2-5, Stony Brook looks to turn the second half of play around. The team’s first test will come against New Hampshire on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena.