Sarah Tubbs launches GoFundMe campaign to cover costs in SUNY lawsuit

By / January 26, 2017

Sarah Tubbs

Sarah Tubbs in a news conference on March 10, 2015. She launched a GoFundMe to help pay for an expert witness in her lawsuit against SUNY. HANAA’ TAMEEZ/STATESMAN FILE

Sarah Tubbs, the plaintiff in a lawsuit against the State University of New York for Stony Brook’s alleged mishandling of her sexual assault case, has raised nearly $17,000 towards her $25,000 goal through the online fundraising website GoFundMe.

Tubbs launched the page two days ago and has raised over 60 percent of her goal thanks to 131 donors. The money will be used to cover the cost of an expert witness in her case. The deadline to raise the $25,000 is Jan. 31.

In the description of the campaign titled Help End Campus Sexual Assault, Tubbs recounts the process she experienced after her alleged rape in 2014.

“When I reported the crime to the police they interrogated me, questioning the tightness of my clothing and withheld information,” the description read. “Then they somehow decided my attacker committed no crime. After being turned away by the criminal justice system, I reached out to our college process and reported the assault to the University. And that is where the second rape continued.”

The Statesman has reached out to Stony Brook University for a comment.

