Stony Brook Football promotes Bobby McIntyre to defensive coordinator

The nationally-ranked defensive unit of Stony Brook Football will be under new leadership beginning in the 2017 season.

Bobby McIntyre, formerly the Seawolves’ linebackers coach, has been named the team’s next defensive coordinator, according to an announcement by head coach Chuck Priore on Monday morning. McIntyre will replace Lyle Hemphill, who was hired earlier this month as a defensive assistant at Wake Forest University. Hemphill held the defensive coordinator position at Stony Brook for the last four seasons.

McIntyre was hired by Stony Brook in 2011 and has been a linebackers coach for the Seawolves ever since. An alumnus of Salem College, McIntyre began his coaching career in 1978 as a defensive coordinator at Perkins High School in Sandusky, Ohio. His tenure includes 17 seasons as the linebackers coach at Hofstra University.

“I am excited about Bob being in charge of our defense,” Priore said in a news release. “He has been an integral part of our success over the past six years. Bob is a great teacher and motivator. He has great experience in our defensive scheme and will allow us to continue to run our package.”

The Seawolves have won five games in each of their last four seasons since joining the Colonial Athletic Association, failing to post a winning record in any of the seasons. But the team’s struggles are more an effect of a deficient offense than an inept defense.

Stony Brook ranked third in the Football Championship Subdivision in total defense in 2016 and led the subdivision in the category in 2015. In all four seasons since joining the CAA, Stony Brook has ranked in the top two of the conference in total defense.