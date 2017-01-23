Women’s Track posts four first place finishes at Penn 8-Team Select

The Stony Brook Women’s Track and Field team had four first place finishes as both the men’s and women’s track teams competed in the Penn 8-Team Select in the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island on Saturday.

Senior Christine Eisenberg posted a time of 9:56.01 in the women’s 3,000 meter race, good for a first place finish. The time beats her previous best of 10:37.93 that she ran at a 2016 meet at Yale. Junior Kaylyn Gordon won two events, placing first in both the women’s long jump and the women’s triple jump. She leapt 5.79 meters to win the long jump and 12.08 meters for the triple jump victory.

Junior Jane Clark and the sophomore trio of Annika Sisson, Melissa Riback and Alexandria Ortega captured the fourth win for the Seawolves, finishing with a time of 9:18.21 in the women’s 4 x 800 meter relay. Sisson also finished second in the women’s 800 meter race. She completed the race with a time of 2:12.37.

In the women’s one mile race, senior Christina Melian took second place with a time of 4:53.95. Classmate Dana Husband came in second in the women’s high jump at 1.65 meters.

While the men’s track team did not have any first or second place victories, it did have a pair of third place finishes. Sophomore Kevon White had a time of 22.71 seconds in the men’s 200 meter race, good for third place. Freshman Khadim Ndoye also had a third place finish, marking 13.61 meters in the men’s triple jump.

White, along with fellow sophomores Shane Harris and Wayne Williams and freshman Raymond Gorzela, finished fourth in the men’s 4 x 400 meter relay. They had a time of 3:21.03. Williams came in fifth in the men’s 400 meter race, crossing the finish line with a time of 49.77 seconds. Junior Danny Connelly won fifth place in the men’s 3,000 meter race with a time of 8:31.88.

Both the track teams will head to Boston to race in the John Thomas Terrier Classic next weekend, on Jan. 27 and 28.