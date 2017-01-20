Timothy Ecklund replaced by former Dean of Students Jerrold Stein

After two years in the position, Dr. Timothy Ecklund will no longer serve as dean of students, according to an email sent to students on Jan. 20.

“I’d like to announce that Dr. Timothy Ecklund will be leaving Stony Brook to pursue other opportunities,” the email from Vice President for Student Affairs Peter M. Baigent said.

Ecklund will be replaced by former Dean of Students Jerrold L. Stein until a long-term replacement can be found.

“We are conducting a national search for a Dean of Students to find a suitable candidate that would fit the needs of our diverse campus and serve our outstanding students,” Baigent’s email read.

Stein served as dean of students for 13 years before retiring in 2014. Since then, he has continued working with the Red Watch Band program and the Division of Student Affairs.

Ecklund was named Dean of Students during the fall of 2014. Before he came to Stony Brook, Ecklund worked as the associate vice president for housing and auxiliary enterprises at Buffalo State College, according to a news release announcing his appointment. He also worked in student affairs departments at the University at Buffalo, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Illinois State University.