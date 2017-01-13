Stony Brook defensive coordinator to coach Wake Forest next season

After spending four seasons as defensive coordinator at Stony Brook, Lyle Hemphill will head to Wake Forest to serve as the Demon Deacons’ defensive assistant, according to Stony Brook Athletics.

Hemphill led the Seawolves’ defense to prominence. In 2013, the year he took over as defensive coordinator, the Seawolves were ranked 15th in the Football Championship Subdivision in total defense. In 2015, the team was ranked first in the FCS in total defense and was ranked third in 2016.

Hemphill’s defenses also had 13 players earn all-conference honors, including Victor Ochi, Stony Brook’s all-time sacks leader, and junior defensive back Tyrice Beverette, who was named to the CAA third-team in 2015 and the second team in 2016. Five other players earned all-conference honors in the 2016 season: senior defensive back Jaheem Woods, junior defensive lineman Ousmane Camara, redshirt sophomore Shayne Lawless, junior defensive back Darin Peart and junior linebacker John Haggart.

Hemphill will be the Demon Deacons’ defensive backs coach. Prior to becoming the defensive coordinator, Hemphill held the same role at Stony Brook during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He also was the cornerbacks coach at Delaware in 2010 and was the defensive backs and special teams coach at Hofstra in 2009.

Wake Forest, which plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference of the Football Bowl Subdivision, went 7-6 in the 2016 season and went 3-5 in conference play. Clemson, the 2016 national champion, also plays in the ACC. Wake Forest played in the Military Bowl where it defeated Temple, 34-26. The Demon Deacons were ranked 40th in total defense in the FBS.

Wake Forest has not officially announced Hemphill’s hiring.