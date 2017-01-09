Kristin Belzung named new volleyball head coach

Stony Brook’s Athletics Department announced Kristin Belzung as the new volleyball head coach this past Friday.

Prior to joining the Seawolves, Belzung was an associate head coach for Wyoming. Her five-year career with the Cowgirls was a successful one, as the team went on to average 21 wins a season.

Before coaching, Belzung was a four-year standout setter at Northern Iowa, playing under Bobbi Patterson, the best player in school history turned head coach. There, she averaged 11.3 assists per game and racked up 4,256 assists, good for fourth all-time at Northern Iowa.

After graduating, she worked as a graduate assistant and then became the director of operations in her two years working at South Carolina. She then moved onto South Dakota and spent three years there as an assistant coach, before she landed in Wyoming, where she has spent her last four years there as an assistant coach. Belzung was upgraded to assistant head coach in her final year at Wyoming before accepting the head coaching job at Stony Brook.

Belzung is now in charge of a Stony Brook team that has not had a winning season since 2014. The Seawolves finished the 2016 season with an 8-21 record overall and went 4-8 in conference play. Last season was the first time since 2012 that the team has not made the postseason.

“As a player and coach, Kristin Belzung has proven to be a dynamic leader who understands what it takes to win,” Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron said in a news release. “I am extremely excited to welcome her to the Stony Brook family as our new head volleyball coach and look forward to working with her to elevate our program to new heights. Our volleyball student-athletes are high-achievers and I am confident that they will achieve all of their academic and athletic goals under Kristin’s direction.”