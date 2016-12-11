Women’s Basketball defeats Central Connecticut, 64-59

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team held off a fourth-quarter comeback from Central Connecticut to break its two-game losing streak and win, 64-59, on Sunday afternoon at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

Senior guards Christa Scognamiglio and Kori Bayne-Walker combined for 41 of the Seawolves’ 64 points on Sunday. Bayne-Walker added seven assists, six rebounds and shot seven-of-eight from the field. Scognamiglio grabbed five rebounds and made a career-high six three-pointers on the day.

After three-quarters of play, Stony Brook was up 45-35 against Central Connecticut, but the Blue Devils would not go away so easily. After Bayne-Walker scored a layup to push the lead to 12, Central Connecticut went on a 10-3 run that spanned 3:23 to cut the Stony Brook lead down to four points.

During that run, the Seawolves went one-for-six from the free throw line, with Bayne-Walker, who is a 79 percent shoot from the charity stripe, missing five. However, the Seawolves were able to stop the run and hold off the Blue Devils.

Bayne-Walker was able to make three of her next four free throws. Along with Scognamiglio’s sixth three-pointer of the game, Stony Brook went up 63-53 with 43 seconds remaining. Stony Brook then held off the last minute push from Central Connecticut to secure the win.

The second quarter was a big one for Scognamiglio, as she scored 12 of the 17 second-quarter points, which all came off of three-pointers. Bayne-Walker added in a three-pointer of her own in the quarter. She made all four of her attempts from downtown on Sunday.

Outside of the senior guards, the Seawolves didn’t have any dominant scorers. The third highest scorer of the day was junior guard Lauren Williams, who scored only five points. Along with Williams, the Seawolves combined for 23 points on eight-for-26 shooting on the day.

The Seawolves finished their four-game road trip with a record of 2-2. However, scoring was a difficult task for the team on the road. Before Sunday, the team averaged 46.5 points per game on the road, while scoring an average of 59.7 at home.

Sunday’s 64-point outburst tied the team’s season-high when it scored 64 points in a home loss to Hofstra on Nov. 14.

Stony Brook will be back at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena to take on Molloy on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.