Wang Center garden pond in need of repairs

The pond in the Wang Center garden has not been filled or functioning for some time. Visitors to the garden can clearly see that the black lining at the bottom of the pond is exposed with only a bit of murky-looking water in one section of the basin.

Patrick Kelly, Director of Operations at the Staller Center, said via email that “it seems there is problem with the liner, possibly a crack and an issue with drainage,” in regard to the reason why the pond is not filled.

Procurement is currently working on getting bids to make repairs to the pond. According to John Mastromarino, a Contracts Officer at the Procurement Office, explained that while they are getting pricing for the project, there is a restricted period in which information is not available to the public. Mastromarino explained that due to state rules, the plans can be shared only when finalized.

The Procurement Office website states that during the restricted period, “All ‘contact’ relating to potential awards in excess of $15,000.00…between vendors or their representatives and the awarding State entity is now regulated…In the case of Stony Brook University, the only designates contact person/s are Procurement Office Staff.”

As the website explains, “The restricted period starts when the end-user department submits their State requisition to the Procurement Office and ends when and award (Purchase Order/Contract) is officially forwarded to the vendor.”

The area, according to Elizabeth Kerins, Client Services Coordinator at the Wang Center, is open whenever the building is. She explained that when there is an event there, “More often a client will have an event in the main lobby, figuring some people will venture into the garden.”